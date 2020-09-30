Comparing Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) and EVCI Career Colleges (NASDAQ:EVCI)

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) and EVCI Career Colleges (OTCMKTS:EVCI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Strategic Education has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVCI Career Colleges has a beta of 3.55, suggesting that its stock price is 255% more volatile than the S&P 500.

95.0% of Strategic Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of EVCI Career Colleges shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Strategic Education shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of EVCI Career Colleges shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Strategic Education and EVCI Career Colleges, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strategic Education 0 1 3 0 2.75 EVCI Career Colleges 0 0 0 0 N/A

Strategic Education currently has a consensus target price of $166.25, suggesting a potential upside of 76.60%. Given Strategic Education’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Strategic Education is more favorable than EVCI Career Colleges.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Strategic Education and EVCI Career Colleges’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strategic Education $997.14 million 2.10 $81.14 million $6.67 14.11 EVCI Career Colleges N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Strategic Education has higher revenue and earnings than EVCI Career Colleges.

Profitability

This table compares Strategic Education and EVCI Career Colleges’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strategic Education 11.16% 11.43% 9.36% EVCI Career Colleges N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Strategic Education beats EVCI Career Colleges on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute. The company also operates Capella University, an online post-secondary education company, which offers various bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in public service leadership, nursing and health sciences, psychology, business and technology, counseling and human services, and education primarily for working adults. In addition, it is involved in the operation of a software development school that provides Web Development, iOS development, and UX design programs in person at classrooms in Provo and Salt Lake City, Utah; Dallas, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona, as well as through online. Further, the company operates a software engineering school for women, which offers software development programs in person through classrooms in the San Francisco Bay area; and provides non-degree Web and application software development courses, as well as self-paced online learning courses. It offers its non-degree programs primarily for workers and their employers. Strategic Education, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

About EVCI Career Colleges

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides on-campus career college education in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, Technical Career Institutes, Inc., offers college degree programs leading to the associate in applied sciences degree, as well as certain certificate programs. Its other subsidiary, Interboro Institute, Inc., provides college degree programs leading to the associate in occupational studies degree and associate in applied sciences degree. EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, Pennsylvania School of Business, Inc., offers two associate in specialized business degree programs and two diploma programs in information technology, as well as three business diploma programs. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Yonkers, New York. On November 13, 2017, EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

