Constellation (DAG) Trading 5.6% Higher Over Last Week

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. In the last week, Constellation has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Constellation token can now be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, HitBTC and Bilaxy. Constellation has a market capitalization of $14.00 million and approximately $37,300.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Constellation alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042858 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.54 or 0.05100624 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009271 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00057019 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033808 BTC.

About Constellation

DAG is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bilaxy, HitBTC, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.