Contrasting Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) and Avient (NYSE:AVNT)

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) and Avient (NYSE:AVNT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Trinseo pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Avient pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Trinseo pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Avient pays out 47.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Trinseo has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Trinseo is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

98.6% of Trinseo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Avient shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Trinseo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Avient shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Trinseo and Avient, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinseo 1 5 1 0 2.00 Avient 0 0 1 0 3.00

Trinseo currently has a consensus price target of $24.83, suggesting a potential downside of 3.71%. Avient has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.25%. Given Avient’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Avient is more favorable than Trinseo.

Profitability

This table compares Trinseo and Avient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinseo -4.22% -10.14% -2.31% Avient 21.01% 10.78% 3.57%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trinseo and Avient’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinseo $3.78 billion 0.26 $92.00 million $3.13 8.24 Avient $2.86 billion 0.86 $588.60 million $1.69 16.02

Avient has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Trinseo. Trinseo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avient, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Trinseo has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avient has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avient beats Trinseo on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trinseo

Trinseo S.A., a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Latex Binders segment offers styrene-butadiene, styrene-acrylate, vinylidene chloride, and butadiene-methacrylate latex products for the commercial and niche carpet markets, as well as performance latex products for the adhesive, building and construction, and technical textile paper markets. The Synthetic Rubber segment provides styrene-butadiene rubber, emulsion styrene-butadiene rubber, nickel polybutadiene rubber, and neodymium polybutadiene rubber for use in tires, modifiers, and technical rubber products, such as conveyor belts, hoses, seals, and gaskets. The Performance Plastics segment offers engineered compounds and blends for the automotive, consumer electronics, medical, electrical, building and construction, appliance, and lighting markets. This segment also manufactures soft-touch polymers and bioplastics, such as thermoplastic elastomers. The Polystyrene segment provides general purpose polystyrenes and high impact polystyrene for use in appliances, food packaging and food service disposables, consumer electronics, and building and construction materials. The Feedstocks segment offers styrene monomer, a basic building block of plastics. The Americas Styrenics segment provides styrene and polystyrene. The company's products are also used in carpet and artificial turf backing, coated and specialty paper, consumer electronics, construction applications, and other markets. Trinseo S.A. was founded in 2010 and is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. The Specialty Engineered Materials segment provides specialty polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials; and long glass and carbon fiber technology, and thermoset and thermoplastic composites. The Distribution segment distributes approximately 4,000 grades of engineering and commodity grade resins to custom injection molders and extruders. The company sells its products through direct sales personnel, distributors, and commissioned sales agents. The company was formerly known as PolyOne Corporation and changed its name to Avient Corporation in June 2020. Avient Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Avon Lake, Ohio.

