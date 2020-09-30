Copa (NYSE:CPA) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Copa from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Copa from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Copa in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

CPA opened at $50.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.62. Copa has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $116.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.37.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $0.68. Copa had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copa will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Copa by 17.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 167,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the second quarter worth $268,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the second quarter worth $11,666,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Copa by 237.0% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 36,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Copa by 1.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

