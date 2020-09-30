Cormark Weighs in on Touchstone Exploration Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:TXP)

Touchstone Exploration Inc (TSE:TXP) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Touchstone Exploration in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 24th. Cormark analyst G. Ursu anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Touchstone Exploration’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Separately, Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

TXP opened at C$1.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.89. Touchstone Exploration has a 1 year low of C$0.18 and a 1 year high of C$1.40. The stock has a market cap of $246.78 million and a P/E ratio of -13.27.

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$5.21 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Harrie Vredenburg sold 38,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.90, for a total value of C$34,453.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$206,316.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Touchstone Exploration Inc in May 2014.

