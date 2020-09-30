Cortex Price Tops $0.0931 on Exchanges (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. Cortex has a market capitalization of $23.26 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0931 or 0.00000865 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cortex has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cortex Coin Profile

CTXC is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cortex Coin Trading

Cortex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars.

