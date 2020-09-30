Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) Receives GBX 378 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 378 ($4.94).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSP. Peel Hunt raised Countryside Properties to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Countryside Properties from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Countryside Properties from GBX 443 ($5.79) to GBX 469 ($6.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.97) price objective (down from GBX 400 ($5.23)) on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Friday, June 12th.

Get Countryside Properties alerts:

CSP stock traded down GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 342.60 ($4.48). 1,750,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,604. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 322.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 334.95. Countryside Properties has a twelve month low of GBX 248.80 ($3.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 544 ($7.11). The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.64.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.