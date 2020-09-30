Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €43.00 ($50.59) target price by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on 1COV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.50 ($60.59) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covestro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €45.43 ($53.45).

Shares of ETR 1COV traded up €0.60 ($0.71) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €45.63 ($53.68). The stock had a trading volume of 507,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a fifty-two week high of €48.18 ($56.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €41.49 and its 200-day moving average price is €34.28. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.91.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

