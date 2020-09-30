Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on Sun BioPharma (NASDAQ:SNBP)

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Sun BioPharma (NASDAQ:SNBP) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 186.62% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of NASDAQ:SNBP opened at $3.14 on Monday. Sun BioPharma has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.53.
About Sun BioPharma
See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?
Receive News & Ratings for Sun BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.