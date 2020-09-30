Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on Sun BioPharma (NASDAQ:SNBP)

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Sun BioPharma (NASDAQ:SNBP) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 186.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBP opened at $3.14 on Monday. Sun BioPharma has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.53.

Get Sun BioPharma alerts:

About Sun BioPharma

Sun BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics treatment for unmet medical needs. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.