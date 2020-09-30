Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.67

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.67 and traded as high as $6.77. Crawford & Company shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 3,025 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRD.B shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Crawford & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crawford & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Get Crawford & Company alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.79 million, a PE ratio of -82.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $234.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.17 million. Crawford & Company had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Crawford & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Crawford & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. Crawford & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

Crawford & Company Company Profile (NYSE:CRD.B)

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.