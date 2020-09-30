Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 1,550 Price Target

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) received a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price objective from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 1,935 ($25.28) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,802.95 ($23.56).

Shares of RDSB traded down GBX 20.90 ($0.27) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 956.50 ($12.50). 6,313,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,857,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.65. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,419.50 ($31.62). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,055.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,210.18.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

