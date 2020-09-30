Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) a €9.40 Price Target

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) has been given a €9.40 ($11.06) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 116.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TKA. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.40 ($6.35) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.68 ($9.04).

Shares of TKA stock traded down €0.08 ($0.09) on Wednesday, hitting €4.34 ($5.11). The stock had a trading volume of 1,731,418 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of €5.93 and a 200 day moving average of €5.90. ThyssenKrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

