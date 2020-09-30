Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €6.60 Price Target for Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO)

Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) received a €6.60 ($7.76) target price from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KCO. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE in a report on Friday, September 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Independent Research set a €5.30 ($6.24) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €6.70 ($7.88) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.63 ($6.62).

Get Kloeckner & Co SE alerts:

Kloeckner & Co SE stock traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €5.19 ($6.10). The stock had a trading volume of 327,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,641. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18. The stock has a market cap of $517.20 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. Kloeckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of €2.61 ($3.07) and a 12 month high of €6.59 ($7.75). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of €4.40.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

See Also: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kloeckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kloeckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.