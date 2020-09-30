Credits Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $49,370.00 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. In the last week, Credits has traded down 54.6% against the dollar. Credits has a total market capitalization of $4.42 million and approximately $49,370.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits token can now be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, WazirX, LBank and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00023961 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000383 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,368,300 tokens. The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, CoinBene, Kucoin, Mercatox, IDEX, Gate.io, COSS, LBank and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.