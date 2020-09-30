Critical Analysis: Corvus Gold (KOR) versus Its Competitors

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ: KOR) is one of 67 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Corvus Gold to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

This table compares Corvus Gold and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -77.25% -73.70% Corvus Gold Competitors -13.82% -11.15% -1.28%

0.1% of Corvus Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Corvus Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Corvus Gold and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Corvus Gold Competitors 727 2793 2580 92 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 18.62%. Given Corvus Gold’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corvus Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Gold’s competitors have a beta of 1.00, indicating that their average stock price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Corvus Gold and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A -$12.10 million -29.00 Corvus Gold Competitors $1.34 billion $120.69 million 16.23

Corvus Gold’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold. Corvus Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Corvus Gold competitors beat Corvus Gold on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.