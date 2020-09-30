Critical Analysis: Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) vs. Acme United (NYSE:ACU)

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) and Acme United (NYSE:ACU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Snap-on and Acme United, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap-on 1 4 3 0 2.25 Acme United 0 0 0 0 N/A

Snap-on presently has a consensus target price of $160.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.99%. Given Snap-on’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Snap-on is more favorable than Acme United.

Dividends

Snap-on pays an annual dividend of $4.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Acme United pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Snap-on pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Snap-on has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Acme United has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Snap-on is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Snap-on and Acme United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap-on 16.71% 17.12% 10.15% Acme United 4.32% 11.55% 5.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.9% of Snap-on shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of Acme United shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Snap-on shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Acme United shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Snap-on has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acme United has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Snap-on and Acme United’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap-on $3.73 billion 2.15 $693.50 million $12.26 12.01 Acme United $142.46 million 0.53 $5.51 million N/A N/A

Snap-on has higher revenue and earnings than Acme United.

Summary

Snap-on beats Acme United on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products. It also provides handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, service and repair information products, diagnostic software solutions, electronic parts catalogs, business management systems and services, point-of-sale systems, integrated systems for vehicle service shops, original equipment manufacturer purchasing facilitation services, and warranty management systems and analytics. In addition, the company offers solutions for the service of vehicles and industrial equipment that include wheel alignment equipment, wheel balancers, tire changers, vehicle lifts, test lane systems, collision repair equipment, vehicle air conditioning service equipment, brake service equipment, fluid exchange equipment, transmission troubleshooting equipment, safety testing equipment, battery chargers, and hoists. Further, it provides financing programs to facilitate the sales of its products and support its franchise business. The company serves the aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education industries, as well as vehicle dealerships and repair centers. Snap-on Incorporated was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand. The company also provides fixed blade, folding knives, line of sight cutting tools, and tactical tools under the Camillus brand name; fishing tools and knives, as well as cut and puncture resistant gloves, telescopic landing nets, net containment systems, and fishing gaffs under the Cuda brand name; and sharpening tools for knives, scissors, chisels, skis, skates, and other edges under the DMT brand name. In addition, it offers first aid kits, refills, and safety products under the First Aid Only brand; portable eyewash solutions and over-the-counter medications, including active ingredients aspirin, acetaminophen, and ibuprofen under the PhysiciansCare brand; and bodily fluid and spill clean-up solutions under the Spill Magic brand, as well as through Pac-Kit brand. The company sells its products directly and through its independent manufacturer representatives to wholesale, contract, and retail stationery distributors; office supply super stores; school supply distributors; industrial distributors; wholesale florists; mass market and ecommerce retailers; and hardware chains, as well as sells a selection of products through its websites. The company was formerly known as Acme Shear Company and changed its name to Acme United Corporation in 1971. The company was founded in 1867 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

