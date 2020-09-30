Critical Contrast: Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) vs. Emerald Expositions Events (NASDAQ:EEX)

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) and Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.7% of Emerald Expositions Events shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of Qiwi shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Emerald Expositions Events shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Emerald Expositions Events has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qiwi has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Emerald Expositions Events and Qiwi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerald Expositions Events -285.26% 11.08% 3.95% Qiwi 12.42% 26.92% 10.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Emerald Expositions Events and Qiwi’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerald Expositions Events $360.90 million 0.40 -$50.00 million $0.85 2.35 Qiwi $635.40 million 1.67 $74.90 million $1.73 10.05

Qiwi has higher revenue and earnings than Emerald Expositions Events. Emerald Expositions Events is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qiwi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Emerald Expositions Events and Qiwi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerald Expositions Events 0 4 1 0 2.20 Qiwi 0 1 2 0 2.67

Emerald Expositions Events currently has a consensus price target of $4.55, suggesting a potential upside of 127.30%. Qiwi has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.51%. Given Emerald Expositions Events’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Emerald Expositions Events is more favorable than Qiwi.

Summary

Qiwi beats Emerald Expositions Events on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military. It also operates events across various formats comprising B2B conferences, hosted buyer events, B2C events, summits, awards, and luxury private sales; and provides print publications and digital media products. The company operates 55 trade shows and various other face-to-face events. Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, California.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software. It also provides Qiwi Wallet, which is an online and mobile payment processing, and money transfer system that allows customers to pay for the products and services of merchants, as well as perform peer-to-peer money transfers through a virtual wallet; and Visa-branded prepaid cards. In addition, the company offers payment-by installments card systems under the SOVEST brand name; and value added services. Qiwi plc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

