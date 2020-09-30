Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (29) (($0.38)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.15, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 304.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 350.53. Crossword Cybersecurity has a twelve month low of GBX 245 ($3.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 495 ($6.47). The stock has a market cap of $15.65 million and a P/E ratio of -6.52.

Get Crossword Cybersecurity alerts:

Crossword Cybersecurity Company Profile

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc commercializes cyber security related technologies. The company offers Rizikon Assurance, a Software-as-a-Service solution that enables medium and large companies to assess and monitor the cyber security risks of their supplier base. It also provides software engineering and cyber security consulting services.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Crossword Cybersecurity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crossword Cybersecurity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.