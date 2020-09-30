Danaos (NYSE:DAC) PT Raised to $6.25

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $4.75 to $6.25 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Danaos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Danaos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

NYSE DAC opened at $7.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37. Danaos has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.51 million, a P/E ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.29. Danaos had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $116.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.46 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Danaos stock. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Danaos worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

