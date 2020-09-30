DAOstack Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.03 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $6.03 million and $348,972.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001197 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00264625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00040140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00091900 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.76 or 0.01615629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00175779 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,832,939 tokens. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DAOstack Token Trading

DAOstack can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

