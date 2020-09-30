Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $138.15

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $138.15 and last traded at $136.20, with a volume of 15078 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $130.55.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DQ. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Daqo New Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.73 and a 200-day moving average of $79.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.70 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DQ. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 26.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 9.9% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 5,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 11,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

