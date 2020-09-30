Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Darden Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 24th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.15.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush lowered Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.68.

DRI opened at $100.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of -252.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.37. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $124.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,361,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 16.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,308,000 after buying an additional 18,651 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

