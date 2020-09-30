Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $35.43 on Monday. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $36.09. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average is $25.25.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $848.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.12 million. Analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dirk Kloosterboer sold 77,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brenda Snell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,500 shares of company stock worth $4,173,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAR. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4,263.0% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,979,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,079,000 after purchasing an additional 28,314,976 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 215.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,644 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 168.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,745,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,733 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,513,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,093,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,099,000 after purchasing an additional 674,720 shares in the last quarter.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

