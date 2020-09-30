Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $102.90

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $102.90 and last traded at $101.25, with a volume of 357664 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.92.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. FBN Securities started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion and a PE ratio of -4,874.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.53.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.41 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. Datadog’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $2,696,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,596,127.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 50,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $4,196,651.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,279,913 shares of company stock worth $200,058,229. 26.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Datadog by 430.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 65,181 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth $32,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Datadog by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 76.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 61,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 26,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

