De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2020

De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of De La Rue in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS DLUEY traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $5.10. 434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,722. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71. De La Rue has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $8.80.

De La Rue Company Profile

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for De La Rue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De La Rue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.