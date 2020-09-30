De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) Short Interest Update

De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of De La Rue in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS DLUEY traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $5.10. 434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,722. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71. De La Rue has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $8.80.

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

