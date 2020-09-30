DeNA Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Short Interest Update

DeNA Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:DNACF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,800 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the August 31st total of 299,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,348.0 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of DeNA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DeNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

DNACF stock remained flat at $$17.16 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31. DeNA has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $18.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.77.

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.

