Dent Trading Up 4% This Week (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Dent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, CoinBene, Kucoin and Binance. Dent has a market cap of $18.00 million and approximately $221,786.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dent has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00269064 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00091952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.50 or 0.01644476 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00176578 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,603,941,183 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Binance, Bitbns, IDEX, Allbit, Liquid, WazirX, Cobinhood, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), FCoin, Kucoin, BitForex, CoinBene, LATOKEN, Fatbtc, Lykke Exchange, Coinrail, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

