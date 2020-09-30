DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) will announce earnings per share of ($0.54) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DermTech’s earnings. DermTech posted earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.20) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.21). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 69.48% and a negative net margin of 599.76%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.

DMTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on DermTech in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on DermTech in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

DMTK stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16. DermTech has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $219.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $26,725.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,879,360.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 7,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $82,286.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,485.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,420 shares of company stock worth $123,564. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMTK. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 25,700.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

