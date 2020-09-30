Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 655,800 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the August 31st total of 838,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 355,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Despegar.com by 407.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 165.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter worth about $107,000. 50.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Shares of DESP traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.18. The stock had a trading volume of 252,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Despegar.com has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 23.86% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of ($9.73) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Despegar.com will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DESP shares. Citigroup started coverage on Despegar.com in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Despegar.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.