Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Independent Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays set a €4.30 ($5.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. HSBC set a €1.50 ($1.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €5.70 ($6.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €6.84 ($8.04).

Shares of ETR LHA traded down €0.16 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €7.26 ($8.54). The stock had a trading volume of 2,692,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.54. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €7.02 ($8.26) and a 1 year high of €17.95 ($21.12). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €8.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.51.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

