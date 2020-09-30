Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Independent Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays set a €4.30 ($5.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. HSBC set a €1.50 ($1.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €5.70 ($6.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €6.84 ($8.04).

Shares of ETR LHA traded down €0.16 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €7.26 ($8.54). The stock had a trading volume of 2,692,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.54. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €7.02 ($8.26) and a 1 year high of €17.95 ($21.12). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €8.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.51.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

