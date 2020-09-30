Deutz (ETR:DEZ) PT Set at €7.50 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Deutz (ETR:DEZ) received a €7.50 ($8.82) price target from equities researchers at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.51% from the stock’s current price.

DEZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutz in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.50 ($6.47) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Warburg Research set a €5.90 ($6.94) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €5.98 ($7.04).

Get Deutz alerts:

Deutz stock opened at €4.85 ($5.71) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $586.66 million and a PE ratio of -12.72. Deutz has a 52-week low of €2.62 ($3.09) and a 52-week high of €6.19 ($7.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is €4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is €4.02.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Deutz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.