DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.38

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:DMCAF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 30326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DMCAF)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

