Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE) were up 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.65 and last traded at $60.01. Approximately 54,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 169,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.71.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURE. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares by 318.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

