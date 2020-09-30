Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Discovery Communications from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Macquarie lowered Discovery Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Discovery Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Discovery Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

Discovery Communications stock opened at $21.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. Discovery Communications has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $33.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.59.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 59,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 116,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 63,365 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 3,540.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,072,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 106,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

