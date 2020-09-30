Dock (DOCK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $29.78 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last week, Dock has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dock token can now be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Kucoin, Gate.io and Fatbtc. Dock has a market capitalization of $10.36 million and approximately $29.78 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dock alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00265479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00040328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00092043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.60 or 0.01613294 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00177005 BTC.

Dock Token Profile

Dock was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 614,930,458 tokens. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io . Dock’s official website is dock.io . Dock’s official message board is medium.com/dock-io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, Fatbtc, Kucoin, Gate.io and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.