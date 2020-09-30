Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.18

Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.18 and last traded at $56.70, with a volume of 335128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.19.

DKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Draftkings from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on Draftkings in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Draftkings in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Draftkings in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.58.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.53.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). As a group, analysts anticipate that Draftkings Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth $948,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

About Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

