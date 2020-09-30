Dragon Coins One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,533.00 (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. In the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded up 34.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Dragon Coins token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC, IDEX and Sistemkoin. Dragon Coins has a total market capitalization of $6.47 million and approximately $2,533.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00265479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00040328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00092043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.60 or 0.01613294 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00177005 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins launched on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Sistemkoin and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

