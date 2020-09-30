Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN) Trading Up 0.1%

Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN)’s share price was up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$16.79 and last traded at C$16.79. Approximately 630,471 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 585,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and a PE ratio of 4.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.79.

Dream Global REIT Company Profile (TSE:DRG.UN)

Dream Global REIT is a real estate investment trust that provides investors with the opportunity to invest in commercial real estate exclusively outside of Canada. Dream Global REIT's portfolio currently consists of approximately 19.9 million square feet of gross leasable area of office, industrial and mixed-use properties across Germany, the Netherlands, Austria and Belgium.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Global REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Global REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.