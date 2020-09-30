Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.63

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.63 and last traded at $44.25, with a volume of 1254 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.22.

About Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc operates a software as a service platform for the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.