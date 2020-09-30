Eagle Point Income Company Inc (NYSE:EIC) Short Interest Down 22.1% in September

Eagle Point Income Company Inc (NYSE:EIC) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the August 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of EIC traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.05. 15,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,279. Eagle Point Income has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.11.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.73 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This is an increase from Eagle Point Income’s previous dividend of $0.08.

