Edith E. Holiday Sells 4,000 Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) Director Edith E. Holiday sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.13, for a total value of C$560,504.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,998 shares in the company, valued at C$8,827,661.02.

Edith E. Holiday also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 23rd, Edith E. Holiday sold 7,000 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$134.56, for a total value of C$941,914.26.

CNR stock opened at C$142.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$138.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$122.13. The stock has a market cap of $101.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$92.01 and a 1-year high of C$143.71.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

CNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$116.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$126.00.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

