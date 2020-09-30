Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Argus lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $26.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.04, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.82. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $32.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.32.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.84 million. Analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.94 per share, with a total value of $269,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,075 shares in the company, valued at $837,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd S. Young bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $167,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,575.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 38,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,586 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter valued at $65,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, NWI Management LP acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at $112,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

