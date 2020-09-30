Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.00

Eldorado Gold Corp (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.00 and traded as high as $13.84. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 766,286 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ELD shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.75 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.01.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$354.85 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 7,496 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total value of C$112,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$422,910.

About Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

