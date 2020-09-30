Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ellomay Capital stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Ellomay Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of ELLO stock opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. Ellomay Capital has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $30.86.

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Israel, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns 17 photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising 12 PV plants in Italy with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 22.6 MWp; 4 PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp; and 1 PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MWp.

