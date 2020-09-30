Enercare (TSE:ECI) Trading Down 0%

Enercare Inc. (TSE:ECI) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$28.99 and last traded at C$28.99. Approximately 373,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 411,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Enercare Company Profile (TSE:ECI)

Enercare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides home and commercial services, and energy solutions in Canada and the United States. It operates through Enercare Home Services, Sub-metering, and Service Experts segments. The Enercare Home Services offers water heaters, furnaces, air conditioners, and other HVAC rental products, protection plans, and related services.

