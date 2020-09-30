Energo Market Cap Hits $135,104.47 (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One Energo token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinnest, CoinEgg, CoinBene and Gate.io. Energo has a market capitalization of $135,104.47 and $3.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Energo has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energo alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043092 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006702 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $546.20 or 0.05075812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009301 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00056973 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033711 BTC.

Energo Profile

Energo (TSL) is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com

Buying and Selling Energo

Energo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Coinnest, Coinrail, Gate.io and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.