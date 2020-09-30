Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Earns Buy Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) in a report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ENGIY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Engie from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Engie in a report on Friday, July 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Engie from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Engie in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGIY opened at $13.21 on Friday. Engie has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $18.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.15.

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

