Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.44. Envela shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 47,999 shares traded.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.55 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Envela during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Envela during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Envela in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envela in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envela in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

