Envista (NYSE:NVST) & Straumann (NYSE:SAUHF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Envista (NYSE:NVST) and Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Straumann shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Envista shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Envista and Straumann’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envista $2.75 billion 1.43 $217.60 million $1.79 13.82 Straumann $1.13 billion 13.83 $277.36 million N/A N/A

Straumann has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Envista.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Envista and Straumann, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envista 0 0 0 0 N/A Straumann 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Envista and Straumann’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envista 0.33% 3.83% 2.14% Straumann N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Envista beats Straumann on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands. This segment also offers software packages used for the treatment planning of dental implants and prosthetics. The company's Equipment & Consumables segment develops, manufactures, and markets dental equipment and supplies used in dental offices, including digital imaging systems, software, and other visualization/magnification systems; handpieces and associated consumables; treatment units and other dental practice equipment; endodontic systems and related consumables; and restorative materials and instruments, rotary burs, impression materials, bonding agents and cements, and infection prevention products. This segment offers its products under the Dexis, Gendex, i-CAT, KaVo, Pelton & Crane, Kerr, MetrexTM, Sybron Endo, Total Care, and Pentron brands to dental offices, clinics, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, and clear aligners for applications in replacement, restorative, orthodontic, and preventative dentistry. The company offers dental implant systems, including tissue and bone level implant lines; ceramic, mini, and dental implant systems; and guided surgery and surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics, such as tissue and bone level prosthetics. It also provides biomaterials, bone substitutes, membranes, biologics, and soft tissue management and oral healing products; digital solutions for dental labs, dentists, and centralized milling centers, as well as materials, third party systems, and guided surgery; surgical instruments comprising surgical cassettes, guided instruments, implant maintenance products, bone block fixation sets, bonerings, titanium pin sets, and other cassettes; and edentulous, pro arch fixed, prosthetic, and mini implant solutions for edentulous patients. In addition, the company offers esthetic restorations that include ceramic implant monotypes, ceramic implants, abutments, 3D-soft tissue grafts, biologics, and other solutions; Roxolid for use in implant dentistry; SLActive implants; Endogain for wound healing; and short and bone level tapered implants. Further, it provides Neodent systems; Medentika solutions; Equinox dental implant systems; Clear Correct aligners; and training and education services to its customers. The company offers its products to general dentists, specialists, and dental technicians/laboratories, as well as corporate customers, such as dental chains, distributors, hospitals, and university clinics in approximately 100 countries through a network of distribution subsidiaries and partners. Straumann Holding AG was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

