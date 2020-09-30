Epirus Biopharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) Short Interest Up 105.4% in September

Epirus Biopharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, an increase of 105.4% from the August 31st total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

EPRSQ opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Epirus Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

Epirus Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes biosimilar therapeutics worldwide. Its lead product candidate is BOW015, a biosimilar version of Remicade (infliximab) for the treatment of various inflammatory diseases. The company's pipeline of biosimilar product candidates also include BOW050, a biosimilar version of Humira (adalimumab) to treat inflammatory diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis and various other forms of adult and pediatric arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, inflammatory bowel disease, and chronic psoriasis and psoriasis; and BOW070, a biosimilar version of Actemra (tocilizumab) for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, polyarticular arthritis, and systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

